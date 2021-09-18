Former heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe (43-1, 33 KOs) will take on former NBA star Lamar Odom in an exhibition bout on October 2 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. The 53-year-old Bowe last fought in 2008. The 41-year-old Odom recently destroyed rapper Aaron Carter in an exhibition.
Also on the card, former world champion Paulie Malignaggi (36-8, 7 KOs) faces TikToker Corey B.
