September 18, 2021
Boxing Results

Bakole crushes Osumanu in one

WBC #14, IBF #15 heavyweight Martin Bakole (17-1, 13 KOs) scored an easy first round knockout over Haruna Osumanu (12-2, 7 KOs) at the Sport Society in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Simply not much resistance from the 41-year-old Osumanu, who was quite overweight. Bakole stalked Osumanu from the opening bell and once he realized there was nothing much coming back, he opened up and blasted Osumanu to the canvas with a few seconds left in round one to end it.

Unbeaten lightweight Anthony de Bruijn (10-0-1, 6 KOs) outpointed journeyman Giorgi Gachechiladze (16-40-1, 9 KOs) over eight workmanlike rounds. No scores were announced.

