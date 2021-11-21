Riakporhe vence a Duradola en Londres En una eliminatoria de peso crucero del WBC, el invicto Richard Riakporhe (13-0, 9 KOs) venció con un nocaut técnico en el quinto asalto sobre Olanrewaju Durodola (36-9, 33 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el SSE Arena de Londres. Una aplastante mano izquierda derribó a Duradola en el quinto y Riakporhe consiguió el paro con un salvaje bombardeo de seguimiento. Riakporhe también reclamó el título de plata del CMB. Dalakian vence a Concepción y retiene el título de mosca de la AMB

Top Boxing News

