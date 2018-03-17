Lozada ruins Verdejo comeback

In a huge upset, Tijuana lightweight Antonio Lozada Jr (39-2, 33 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Olympian Felix Verdejo (23-1, 15 KOs) in round ten. Lozada pressed the action all night and busted up Verdejo. The last round was all Lozada. He rocked Verdejo, then knocked him down, then battered him some more before referee Eddie Claudio called it off. Time was 2:37.

Unbeaten WBO #3 super featherweight Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (23-0, 14 KOs) was victorious when Braulio Rodriguez (19-3, 17 KOs) suffered an apparent shoulder injury in round four and couldn’t continue. Time was :28.

Former IBF 130lb world champion now fighting at lightweight Jose “The Sniper” Pedraza (23-1, 12 KOs) scored a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over Jose Luis Rodriguez (26-12-1, 14 KOs). Judges had it 80-72 across the board.

Lightweight Joseph Adorno (6-0, 6 KOs) scored a first round KO over Ivan Gil de Lamadrid (3-3, 0 KOs). 18-year-old Adorno laid out de Lamadrid with a double left hook at 2:01.