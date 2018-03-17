2,000th WBC world title fight tonight

The winner of tonight’s world title showdown in New York City between Amir Imam and Jose Ramirez will get a special belt. The World Boxing Council super lightweight title clash is the landmark 2,000th world title fight sanctioned by the organization.



Previous WBC milestone bouts:

The WBC’s first world championship fight…

Flash Elorde vs Johnny Bizarro

super featherweight Feb 16, 1963 in Manila

The 100th world championship fight…

Fighting Harada vs Manuel Caraballo

bantamweight July 4, 1967 in Tokyo

The 1,000th world championship fight…

Miguel Ángel Gonzalez vs David Sample

lightweight August 13, 1993

And the WBC’s 2,001st world championship fight? It’s coming April 15. Daigo Higa vs Cristopher Rosales for the WBC flyweight title in Japan.