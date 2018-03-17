Joyce chops down 6’10 Palmer in 38 seconds

Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Joe Joyce (3-0, 3 KOs) needed just 38 seconds to chop down 6’10, 300-pound Bostonian Donnie “Big Nasty” Palmer (9-2-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday at London’s York Hall. After the fight, Joyce continued to call out Dereck Chisora.

British cruiserweight titlist Matty “The Assassin” Askin (24-3-1, 15 KOs) retained his with a second round knockout of Stephen Simmons (18-3, 7 KOs).

Much hyped former kickboxing champion Ruqsana Begum and Ivanka Ivanova (1-3-1, 0 KOs) fought to a four round draw.