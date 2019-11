Unbeaten welterweight Santiago Dominguez (20-0, 16 KOs) needed just 43 seconds to knock out Ravshan Hudaynazarov (17-3, 13 KOs). A devastating right hand laid out Hudaynazarov to earn Dominguez the vacant WBC US silver title.

Unbeaten super middleweight Juan Jose “Just Business” Barajas (11-0, 7 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over 42-year-old “OG” Fidel Hernandez (20-8-1, 11 KOs). Barajas, younger by 20 years, won by scores of 80-71 3x. Hernandez was deducted a point for a low blow in round seven. Hernandez had announced this was his last fight earlier this week. He came back after a 16 year layoff in 2017.

Unbeaten welterweight Christopher Gonzalez (7-0-1, 1 KO) outpointed Marcos “Nazzy” Dominguez (11-2-1, 10 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-74, 77-75, 77-75.