November 7, 2019
Herring-Roach Final Press Conference

Photo: Stacey Verbeek

Under the bright lights, above where a pitcher’s mound normally stands, WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring will enter the ring for the first time as a champion against Lamont Roach Jr. Saturday evening at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California. In the 10-round co-feature, IBF #1 heavyweight Kubrat Pulev (27-1, 14 KOs) put his ranking on the line against Rydell Booker (26-2, 13 KOs). Pulev is angling for a shot at the winner of the Andy Ruiz Jr.-Anthony Joshua rematch. ESPN+ will televise.

At Thursday’s final press conference, this is what the fighters had to say.

Photo: Stacey Verbeek

Jamel Herring: “It’s all about what happens in the ring. All that will go in vain if I don’t play my part and perform to the best of my abilities and handle my business. It’s definitely great to be a Marine and basically be one of the only Marines on this type of platform. Of course, that’s a great feeling.”

Lamont Roach Jr: “We know Jamel is a crafty fighter, but we’re gonna bring it to him. I think I can do anything in the ring better than him. I can be a better, taller fighter than him even though I’m shorter than him. I can beat him on the inside, I can beat him all around the ring. So, we’re going to see.”

Photo: Stacey Verbeek

Kubrat Pulev: “This is boxing. Nothing is sure, but I am here to fight, and I am here to win. That is why I prepared well, and I believe in myself. I know who I am. I’m one of the best in the heavyweight division. And, yeah, my opponent is good also, but I think I’m much, much better. For me, this is one fight and more experience. I must stay in the ring and wait to fight the winner of Joshua and Ruiz. Who wins, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m now concentrated on Booker. He’s a serious opponent.”

Rydell Booker: “This means a lot. Everyone understands my story. I went away to prison for 12 years. In two years home, I’ve been very active. This fight couldn’t have come at a better time because I was just in camp with {Oleksandr} Usyk when I got the call. I left Usyk’s camp and went to Deontay Wilder’s camp, and so I stayed busy. I get a lot of calls to go help the greats. I was just in camp with Anthony Joshua, learning something from him and vice versa. So I’ve been around the game 31 years, and I come to bring my experience and talents.”

