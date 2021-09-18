September 17, 2021
Results from Philadelphia

Middleweight Brendan O’Callaghan (2-0, 1 KO) scored a four round unanimous decision over pro debuting Davon Hall (0-1). Scores were 40-35 3x. Hall down in round four.

Welterweight Isaiah Johnson (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Leonidas Fowlkes (2-4, 0 KOs). Johnson upped his pressure and got a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:15.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Romuel Cruz (6-0-1, 2 KOs) outpointed Roberto Pucheta (10-20-2, 6 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 58-56 3x.

Bantamweight Jerrod Miner (2-12-2, 1 KO) won a four round majority decision over pro debuting Josh Arrons. Scores were 28-28, 39-27, 40-36. Miner snapped an eleven fight losing streak.

