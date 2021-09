FS1 Weights from Bakersfield Jose Valenzuela 136.4 vs. Deiner Berrio 137.6

Rajon Chance 124.6 vs. Elon de Jesus 123.6

Amed Medina 128 vs. Abdur Raheem Abdullah 130

Mikhail Montgomery vs. Marcos Rodriguez 126.8

Hendri Martinez 144.4 vs. Brennon Crow 144

Gurgen Hovhannisyan 291 vs. Jayvone Dafney 223.6 Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, California

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FS1 Results from Philadelphia Tszyu's next opponent named

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.