September 17, 2021
Boxing News

Tszyu’s next opponent named

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) will collide with Japan’s WBO #7 rated Takeshi Inoue (17-1, 10 KOs) on November 17 in Australia at a venue to be decided. “It’s going to be a tough fight,” Tszyu told Fox Sports. “I think it’s going to be the hardest fight of my career. Definitely the toughest opponent of my career. But it’s something I was born for.

“I like a bit of pressure. At the same time, I like to punch people in the face. That’s what I do for a living, I punch people in the face and I get an enjoyment out of it.”

Inoue’s only loss was on points over twelve rounds in a 2019 world title fight against then-WBO light middleweight champion Jaime Munguia.

FS1 Weights from Bakersfield
WBC LIVE Channel is Officially On Air

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • thats good that he is stepping up in class dont think he is ready for castrano or charlo just keep learning and then keep stepping up plenty of time

    Reply
    • >