By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBO #1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) will collide with Japan’s WBO #7 rated Takeshi Inoue (17-1, 10 KOs) on November 17 in Australia at a venue to be decided. “It’s going to be a tough fight,” Tszyu told Fox Sports. “I think it’s going to be the hardest fight of my career. Definitely the toughest opponent of my career. But it’s something I was born for.
“I like a bit of pressure. At the same time, I like to punch people in the face. That’s what I do for a living, I punch people in the face and I get an enjoyment out of it.”
Inoue’s only loss was on points over twelve rounds in a 2019 world title fight against then-WBO light middleweight champion Jaime Munguia.
thats good that he is stepping up in class dont think he is ready for castrano or charlo just keep learning and then keep stepping up plenty of time