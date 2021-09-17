By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) will collide with Japan’s WBO #7 rated Takeshi Inoue (17-1, 10 KOs) on November 17 in Australia at a venue to be decided. “It’s going to be a tough fight,” Tszyu told Fox Sports. “I think it’s going to be the hardest fight of my career. Definitely the toughest opponent of my career. But it’s something I was born for.

“I like a bit of pressure. At the same time, I like to punch people in the face. That’s what I do for a living, I punch people in the face and I get an enjoyment out of it.”

Inoue’s only loss was on points over twelve rounds in a 2019 world title fight against then-WBO light middleweight champion Jaime Munguia.