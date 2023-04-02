54-year-old Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. (66-10, 47 KOs) returned to the ring for his first official fight in over five years against pro-debuting former MMA world champion Anthony Pettis, 36, in an eight round cruiserweight clash on Saturday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Slow start with Pettis giving Roy a lot of respect and Jones not doing much. Pettis was aggressive at times, but ineffective. Jones connected with clean pot shots and was mostly in command from round four on. Scores, however, were a 76-76, 77-75, 78-74 majority decision for the hometown fighter.

Former UFC champion Vitor “The Phenom” Belfort, last seen stopping Evander Holyfield in a boxing exhibition, scored a six round unanimous decision over MMA fighter Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in a cruiserweight boxing match. Belfort, 46, dropped Souza twice in round three but Souza managed to reach the final bell. Scores were 58-54, 58-54, 57-55.

UFC featherweight legend Jose Aldo (1-0-1, 0 KOs) and pro-debuting former MMA foe Jeremy Stephens battled to a six round majority draw in a welterweight boxing match. Scores were 58-56 Aldo, 57-57 2x.

Unbeaten welterweight Luis Feliciano (17-0, 8 KOs) overcame professional resistance from Clarence Booth (21-8, 13 KOs) to take an eight round 78-74, 77-75, 79-73 unanimous decision.

Unbeaten super featherweight Devin Cushing (13-0, 10 KOs) dropped Damian Marchiano (18-12-1, 7 KOs) at the end of round three and the bout was stopped.

Other Results:

Gina Mazany MD6 Pearl Gonzalez (female featherweight)

Dillon Cleckler KO1 Josh Burns (heavyweight)