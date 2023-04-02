54-year-old Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. (66-10, 47 KOs) returned to the ring for his first official fight in over five years against pro-debuting former MMA world champion Anthony Pettis, 36, in an eight round cruiserweight clash on Saturday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Slow start with Pettis giving Roy a lot of respect and Jones not doing much. Pettis was aggressive at times, but ineffective. Jones connected with clean pot shots and was mostly in command from round four on. Scores, however, were a 76-76, 77-75, 78-74 majority decision for the hometown fighter.
Former UFC champion Vitor “The Phenom” Belfort, last seen stopping Evander Holyfield in a boxing exhibition, scored a six round unanimous decision over MMA fighter Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in a cruiserweight boxing match. Belfort, 46, dropped Souza twice in round three but Souza managed to reach the final bell. Scores were 58-54, 58-54, 57-55.
UFC featherweight legend Jose Aldo (1-0-1, 0 KOs) and pro-debuting former MMA foe Jeremy Stephens battled to a six round majority draw in a welterweight boxing match. Scores were 58-56 Aldo, 57-57 2x.
Unbeaten welterweight Luis Feliciano (17-0, 8 KOs) overcame professional resistance from Clarence Booth (21-8, 13 KOs) to take an eight round 78-74, 77-75, 79-73 unanimous decision.
Unbeaten super featherweight Devin Cushing (13-0, 10 KOs) dropped Damian Marchiano (18-12-1, 7 KOs) at the end of round three and the bout was stopped.
Other Results:
Gina Mazany MD6 Pearl Gonzalez (female featherweight)
Dillon Cleckler KO1 Josh Burns (heavyweight)
It wasn’t AS bad as I thought it would be. More of an exhibition style fight. I had Roy by 3 rounds. He dictated the pace, countered well and landed the cleaner blows. No one was hurt and they looked to have fun doing it.
The surprising fight was Belfort vs Souza. Belfort dropped Souza twice with 2 bombs and somehow, Souza got up and had a great round after. Belfort carried the fight in the last 2 rounds and it was scored a majority draw. I had Vito taking it without a doubt.
Better than having no fights on a Saturday night.
Jones was 199…looked 299. Give it up.
Sadder than Roy fighting at 54 and looking a shadow of his former self was the ridiculous hometown scoring. Roy won 6 rounds to 2. At worst 5 rounds to 3. Poor result all round for boxing.
Pretty sad honestly. Roy’s body looked like elmer fudd when he boxed daffy.
And pettis better stay away from anyone in the top 20 at 200lbs. He would get destroyed. He needs to drop 30-40 lb if he is serious about continuing.
At least Roy did not embarrass himself. He still showed some moves from back in the day and still had decent hand speed at times. his labored footwork matched his 54 yr old body tho.
I did laugh when Roy said real fighters don’t do exhibitions and that he wants to win or lose in the ring like a real man. lol. Good for him.
I figured Roy would have known better than to go to someone else’s hometown after he was robbed in Seoul. Jones is a star not Pettis.
Please please retire Roy!
Imagine Roy Jones losing to a debuting MMA fighter who is fighting 45 pounds above his fight weight. Just goes to show that TIME is undefeated. Roy needs to stop embarrassing himself and the sport, and RETIRE. I don’t care how great you are, 54 is 54 years OLD!