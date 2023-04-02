In a clash for the vacant WBO featherweight title, two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) took a twelve round unanimous decision over former junior featherweight king Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-3, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ramirez was simply too quick and too slick for Dogboe. A final round knockdown scored by Ramirez punctuated a 117-110, 118-109, 119-108 win.

“I’m living a new stage in my life,” stated Ramirez afterward. “This is a new history that I’m writing, and I did everything I had to do. As an Olympian, I won two Olympic gold medals, and now I can call myself a champion. All the respect to Isaac to a warrior like Isaac Dogboe. He has my admiration, and all it took was me listening to this genius, Ismael Salas, because I did that, and he led me to victory.”

“I believe things happened for a reason. If it wasn’t for that loss in my pro debut, I would have never ended up with Ismael Salas. Yordenis Ugas never would’ve told me, ‘You have to move to Vegas, you have to change your life,’ and I never would have gotten this team together to be where I am today.”

“I want all the guys, whether it’s Joet Gonzalez who had a great performance tonight or the other champions, Luis Alberto Lopez or Mick Conlan. Whoever they put in front of me, I want all the great fights.”

Dogboe stated, “Let’s run it back. That’s all I have to say. He’s a great fighter. Like I said, let’s have a rematch. The spirit is willing. I’ll tell you this… I will be back!”

Other Results…

Two-time time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) hammered out a punishing ten round unanimous decision over Jose Enrique Vivas (22-3, 11 KOs) in a featherweight clash. Vivas took a lot of damage late. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92.

Super welterweight Jahi Tucker (10-0, 5 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over aggressive Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (8-2, 6 KOs). Tuckers was deducted a point for hitting on the break in round four, but came away with a 77-74 3x judges’ verdict.

Unbeaten heavyweight Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (9-0, 6 KOs) failed to impress against 43-year-old veteran Fabio Maldonado (29-7, 28 KOs), going the full eight. Scores were 78-72, 80-70, 80-70. Maldonado was deducted two points.

2020 Olympian super lightweight Tiger Johnson (8-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Alfonso Olvera (12-8-3, 4 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 80-72 3x.

Cruiserweight Dante Benjamin (6-0, 4 KOs) crushed Jasper McCargo (4-4-2, 2 KOs) in two rounds. Benjamin dropped McCargo at the end of round one and FOUR times in round two to end it. Time was 2:58.

18-year-old lightweight Emiliano Vargas (4-0, 3 KOs), son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, won by second round KO against Edgar Uvalle (2-4-2, 2 KOs). Uvalle counted out at 1:21.

Hot lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason (7-0, 6 KOs) needed just 92 seconds to demolish Erick Garcia Benitez (4-4, 1 KO) in the first round.

Super lightweight Rohan Polanco (9-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Ricardo Quiroz (12-2, 6 KOs) over six 60-54 3x.