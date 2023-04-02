In a clash for the vacant WBO featherweight title, two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) took a twelve round unanimous decision over former junior featherweight king Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-3, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ramirez was simply too quick and too slick for Dogboe. A final round knockdown scored by Ramirez punctuated a 117-110, 118-109, 119-108 win.
“I’m living a new stage in my life,” stated Ramirez afterward. “This is a new history that I’m writing, and I did everything I had to do. As an Olympian, I won two Olympic gold medals, and now I can call myself a champion. All the respect to Isaac to a warrior like Isaac Dogboe. He has my admiration, and all it took was me listening to this genius, Ismael Salas, because I did that, and he led me to victory.”
“I believe things happened for a reason. If it wasn’t for that loss in my pro debut, I would have never ended up with Ismael Salas. Yordenis Ugas never would’ve told me, ‘You have to move to Vegas, you have to change your life,’ and I never would have gotten this team together to be where I am today.”
“I want all the guys, whether it’s Joet Gonzalez who had a great performance tonight or the other champions, Luis Alberto Lopez or Mick Conlan. Whoever they put in front of me, I want all the great fights.”
Dogboe stated, “Let’s run it back. That’s all I have to say. He’s a great fighter. Like I said, let’s have a rematch. The spirit is willing. I’ll tell you this… I will be back!”
Other Results…
Two-time time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) hammered out a punishing ten round unanimous decision over Jose Enrique Vivas (22-3, 11 KOs) in a featherweight clash. Vivas took a lot of damage late. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92.
Super welterweight Jahi Tucker (10-0, 5 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over aggressive Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (8-2, 6 KOs). Tuckers was deducted a point for hitting on the break in round four, but came away with a 77-74 3x judges’ verdict.
Unbeaten heavyweight Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (9-0, 6 KOs) failed to impress against 43-year-old veteran Fabio Maldonado (29-7, 28 KOs), going the full eight. Scores were 78-72, 80-70, 80-70. Maldonado was deducted two points.
2020 Olympian super lightweight Tiger Johnson (8-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Alfonso Olvera (12-8-3, 4 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 80-72 3x.
Cruiserweight Dante Benjamin (6-0, 4 KOs) crushed Jasper McCargo (4-4-2, 2 KOs) in two rounds. Benjamin dropped McCargo at the end of round one and FOUR times in round two to end it. Time was 2:58.
18-year-old lightweight Emiliano Vargas (4-0, 3 KOs), son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, won by second round KO against Edgar Uvalle (2-4-2, 2 KOs). Uvalle counted out at 1:21.
Hot lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason (7-0, 6 KOs) needed just 92 seconds to demolish Erick Garcia Benitez (4-4, 1 KO) in the first round.
Super lightweight Rohan Polanco (9-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Ricardo Quiroz (12-2, 6 KOs) over six 60-54 3x.
These ESPN + fights are pure shit! 1st, 2nd round knockouts to showcase THEIR boxers skills.
Tim Bradley should be fired hes a total idiot and hypocite
Wasn’t impressed at all. Lara seems like the best at 126. I guess with these Cuban fighters they only look good if they are forced to fight by a solid pressure fighter. Otherwise not fan friendly at all. Won’t waste my time watching Ramirez. Still had an amateur style.
Agreed! Believe me, once Ramirez tries to unify the titles or face a quality opponent, his reign is over.