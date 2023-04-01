April 1, 2023
Boxing Results

Dos Santos, Fress, Deines victorious

Light heavyweight Daniel Blenda Dos Santos (21-1, 10 KOs) hammered out a twelve round majority decision over local favorite Tom Dzemski (20-2, 11 KOs) in a bout for the vacant EBU EU title on Saturday night at the Kraftverkehr in Chemnitz, Germany. Scores were 114-114, 117-111, 117-111 for Dos Santos.

Cruiserweight Roman Fress (17-1, 10 KOs) knocked out Roman Gorst (8-3, 7 KOs) in round two of a bout for the vacant German domestic belt. Fress dropped Gorst, who beat the count only to be floored again for the full ten count.

Former light heavyweight world title challenger Adam Deines (22-2-1, 13 KOs), currently rated WBO #10, defeated Dmytro Fedas (8-3-2, 5 KOs) by TKO over three rounds. The bout ended after round three with Fedas unable to continue due to a broken nose and a swollen shut eye. Deines gave unified light heavy king Artur Beterbiev a tougher than expected fight in 2021.

