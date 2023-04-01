Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) won a lackluster twelve round unanimous decision over Jermain Franklin (21-2, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena on London. Now under the tutelage of new head trainer Derrick James, ‘AJ’ was content to keep Franklin on the end of his piledriver jab for most the fight. Lots of holding, not many exchanges. Scores were 118-111, 117-111, 117-111.

Unbeaten heavyweight Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) won by fourth round TKO over Michael Polite-Coffie (13-4, 10 KOs) in a bout for the vacant WBA Continental title. Wardley opened up in round four and got a very quick stoppage from referee Howard Foster. Coffie didn’t appear hurt.

Unbeaten 2020 Olympic gold medal star Galal Yafai (4-0, 3 KOs) got a referee’s stoppage after dropping Moises Calleros (36-11-1, 19 KOs) in round four of a super flyweight bout. Time was:44.

Unbeaten super lightweight Campbell Hatton (11-0, 4 KOs) took out Louis Fielding (10-8, 1 KO) with a body shot in round one. HAtton is the son of ring legend Ricky Hatton.

Middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (14-0, 10 KOs) dropped River Wilson-Bent (14-3-1, 6 KOs) in round seven and Wilson-Bent’s corner threw in the towel after more punishment in round eight.

Cruiserweight Benoit Huber (9-3, 6 KOs) surprised previously unbeaten Juergen Uldedaj (15-1, 6 KOs), winning an eight round 77-75 decision.

Heavyweight Peter Kadiru (15-1, 8 KOs) was victorious when Alen Lauriolle (6-2, 3 KOs) didn’t come out for round two.

Other Results:

John Hedges W8 Daniel Bocianski (light heavyweight)

Jordan Flynn W8 Kane Baker (super featherweight)

Ziya Almaayouf W4 Georgi Velichkov (super lightweight)