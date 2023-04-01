54-year-old Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KOs) returns to the ring for his first official fight in over five years when he faces pro-debuting former MMA world champion Anthony Pettis in a six-round cruiserweight clash on Saturday in a pay-per-view clash from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Roy Jones Jr: “It’s fun to still be able to do what I love doing. I’m looking forward to an awesome event come Saturday night. I challenged myself to make the 200-pound weight for this fight. You don’t want to be the guy who can’t set an example. I’ve always wanted to set a good example…if I show that at 54 years old, that I can dedicate myself to a training camp and get back down to weight, that’s going to say a lot for the fighters I train. They can’t give me any more excuses.

“With the skill level I bring to the table, I can go anywhere and do anything any time I get ready I feel good and I’m glad to be here…I’m too old to be playing around. I have to come and get it. When I come to get it, I’m the most entertaining thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”

Roy Jones Jr. 199.1 vs. Anthony Pettis 198.5

Vitor Belfort 200.9 vs. Ronaldo Souza 199.9

Jose Aldo 148 vs. Jeremy Stephens 146.9

Luis Feliciano 143.5 vs. Clarence Booth 144.8

Devin Cushing 131.6 vs. Damian Marchiano 130

Pearl Gonzalez 125.7 vs. Gina Mazany 126.5

Cecil Cleckler 248.5 vs. Joshua Burns 275.4

Venue: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Promoter: Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing

TV: PPV