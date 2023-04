Weights from Orlando Idalberto Umara 134 vs. Braulio Rodriguez 139

WBA Fedecaribe lightweight title) Adrian Pinheiro 200 vs. Demetrius Banks 198.5

Jeovanny Estela 152.5 vs. Saul Corral 154

Henrich Ruiz 238 vs. Jose H. Corral 229

Ramiri DeJesus 156 vs. Bryant Costello (weight in tonight)

Jamar Pemberton 168 vs. Juan Celin Zapata 168

Jonathan Cortes 139 vs. Paul Amaro 141

Shamara Woods 139 vs. Sarah Click 136.5

Daine Smikle 173.5 vs. Angel Vasquez 181

Brandon Lynch 207 vs. Dennys Reyes 231 Venue: Caribe Royal Resort in Orlando, Florida

Promoter: Orlando Boxing Promotions & BoxLab Promotions

Roy Jones Jr., 54, set for ring return Bergen County Fight Night 3 Weights

