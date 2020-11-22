November 21, 2020
Boxing Results

Fortuna stops Lozada in six

WBC #2 lightweight and former WBA 130lb world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) scored an impressive sixth round TKO over 6’ tall Antonio Lozada (40-5-1, 34 KOs) on Saturday night behind closed doors at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Fortuna dropped Lozada in round one, but Lozada survived. Good two-way action after that. A barrage of unanswered punches in round six prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:34.

Fortuna was back in action after scheduled fights with Luke Campbell and Jorge Linares were canceled by Covid-19. He’s right in the middle of the lightweight mix with Teofimo, Tank, Loma, Haney, Kingry, Campbell and Linares.

Lightweight Austin Dulay (14-2, 10 KOs) took a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over late sub Jose Luis Gallegos (19-10, 14 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91.

Lightweight Fernando “Feroz” Molina (3-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Jose Zaragoza (5-3-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 60-53.

Benn dominates Formella; Wardley, Babic KO foes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>