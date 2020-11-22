WBC #2 lightweight and former WBA 130lb world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) scored an impressive sixth round TKO over 6’ tall Antonio Lozada (40-5-1, 34 KOs) on Saturday night behind closed doors at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Fortuna dropped Lozada in round one, but Lozada survived. Good two-way action after that. A barrage of unanswered punches in round six prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:34.

Fortuna was back in action after scheduled fights with Luke Campbell and Jorge Linares were canceled by Covid-19. He’s right in the middle of the lightweight mix with Teofimo, Tank, Loma, Haney, Kingry, Campbell and Linares.

Lightweight Austin Dulay (14-2, 10 KOs) took a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over late sub Jose Luis Gallegos (19-10, 14 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91.

Lightweight Fernando “Feroz” Molina (3-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Jose Zaragoza (5-3-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 60-53.