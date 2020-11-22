

Lightweight Yves Ulysse Jr. (19-2, 10 KOs) won by seventh round KO over Mathieu Germain (18-7-1, 8 KOs) in a clash for the NABF and WBC Francophone titles on Saturday night behind closed doors at Hotel Rimouski in Rimouski, Quebec, Canada. Germain down twice. Time was 2:46.

Lightweight Steve Claggett (29-6-2, 19 KOs) was victorious when David Theroux (16-4, 11 KOs) was pulled out after six rounds in an NABA title bout.

In a clash between unbeaten super welterweights, Josh Wagner (7-0, 5 KOs) topped Raphael Courchesne (8-1, 3 KOs) over six by scores of 59-55 3x.

Heavyweight Adam Dyczka (3-0, 1 KO) took a four rounder nod Jaye Byard (0-2). Byard down in round one.