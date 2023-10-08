In a WBA cruiserweight eliminator, Zurdo Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision against Joe Smith Jr. (28-5, 22 KOs) from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Ramirez moved well and outboxed Smith over the first half of the fight. Smith rallied down the stretch, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 99-91 3x.



WBA #7, WBO #9 super middleweight Bek “The Bully” Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) broke down and stopped 6’4 Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (28-5-1, 13 KOs) to retain his WBA Intercontinental title. Melikuziev, a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, dropped Fox to a knee in round four and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:44.



Unbeaten light heavyweight Darius “DFG” Fulghum (8-0, 8 KOs) destroyed Alan Campa (18-9, 12 KOs) in the first round. Body shots finished Campa. Time was 2:58.

Unheralded super welterweight Jose Sanchez (14-3-1, 4 KOs) upset previously unbeaten Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) by eight round unanimous decision. Sanchez gave Tudor all he could handle to win 78-74, 77-75, 77-75.