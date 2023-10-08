In a WBA cruiserweight eliminator, Zurdo Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision against Joe Smith Jr. (28-5, 22 KOs) from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Ramirez moved well and outboxed Smith over the first half of the fight. Smith rallied down the stretch, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 99-91 3x.
WBA #7, WBO #9 super middleweight Bek “The Bully” Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) broke down and stopped 6’4 Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (28-5-1, 13 KOs) to retain his WBA Intercontinental title. Melikuziev, a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, dropped Fox to a knee in round four and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:44.
Unbeaten light heavyweight Darius “DFG” Fulghum (8-0, 8 KOs) destroyed Alan Campa (18-9, 12 KOs) in the first round. Body shots finished Campa. Time was 2:58.
Unheralded super welterweight Jose Sanchez (14-3-1, 4 KOs) upset previously unbeaten Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) by eight round unanimous decision. Sanchez gave Tudor all he could handle to win 78-74, 77-75, 77-75.
Good fight for two former champions who fought hard.
They were both slow but Zurdo should be ok, Things at Cruiserweight are a bit slower.
Things were slow because Ramirez didn’t want to engage Smith, he ran for most of the fight.
Hard to blame him. Smith can punch. He is always going to be a tough out. I think Zurdo needs to give everything to make 175lbs. No money in the cruiserweight division anyway. Jai and Zurdo would be a slaughter. Gilbert would get stopped, early in my opinion.
I picked Zurdo via 5th TKO, I was wrong, went the distance but good fight, underestimated Smith.
not surprising, zurdo is better…
The Fat Lady is Singing for the Common Man.
99-91? Laughable.
Bivol proved Ramirez is a second tier fighter and Smith proved it.
Zurdo should go back and sell chiclets in Tijuana.
Zurdo deserved the decision, but 9 rounds to 1 was awfully favorable to him. I had it closer.
Great match up
Both guys fought beautifully
But leave it to the judges to messed the good feeling I had of watching a NICE fight, I agree the right guy won but not by those scores, that is horrendous
Good fight, the winner won, judges’ scorecards a bit too wide
Nice little fisticuffs! Fight played out as I expected. I was expecting a 12 Rounder, but I guess eliminators aren’t 12 rounds anymore. Might have been a different result, might not. Zurdo looked good man. Joe Smith is no easy touch. Good weekend of fights!!! Leigh Wood is a beast!!!
This fight was an eliminator to fight the WBA champion, Arsen Goulamirian, who, IMO is as hard as Jai Opetaia is. I believe Ramirez will regret his laziness when faces this type of opposition at cruiserweight.
Does anyone know what Zurdo actually weighed in the ring? He looked at least 215 lbs!