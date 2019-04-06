Super featherweight Xavier Martinez (14-0, 10 KOs) battered John Moralde (21-3, 11 KOs) from the opening bell and got a third round TKO. Moralde down in round three. Time was 1.11.

Super featherweight Andres Cortes (11-0, 6 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Jahmal Dyer (9-2, 5 KOs). Dyer dropped Cortes in round four, but Cortes prevailed on the scorecards 78-73, 79-73, 78-74.

Welterweight Cameron Krael (16-13-3, 4 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Angel Hernandez (15-12-2, 9KOs). Scores were 99-91, 97-93, 98-92.

Featherweight Kingdamon Antoine (9-0, 7 KOs) swept past Raheem Abdullah (3-2, 0 KOs) 60-54 on all three cards.

Welterweight Keith Hunter (10-0, 7 KOs) won an eight round split decision over Sanjarbek Rakhmanov (11-2-1, 5 KOs). Scores were 77-74, 76-75 for Hunter, 76-75 for Rakhmanov. Hunter dropped Rakhmanov in round two.

Super middleweight Kevin Newman II (9-1-1, 5 KOs) knocked out Cesar Ugarte (8-4, 6 KOs) in the first round.

Welterweight Maurice Lee (10-1-2, 5 KOs) outpointed Andre Byrd (7-6-2, 1 KO) over six by scores of 58-56, 59-55, 58-56.