By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA bantamweight super champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (36-6-1, 12 KOs) announced his return to the ring after almost two years of retirement. In a press conference held at the Presidente Remon horse racetrack, Moreno and his wife/promoter Rouss Laguna confirmed the date, Tuesday, April 30th at the Arena Roberto Duran for the international card “Regreso al Triunfo” in which Anselmo will face former Mexican national featherweight champion Daniel Colula (12-2-2, 3 KOs).



Local welterweights Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera (25-4-2, 16 KOs) and Omir Rodriguez (11-2-1, 5 KOs) will trade punches in the main event. Also, former WBA interim bantam and super bantamweight titlist Nehomar Cermeño (26-8-1, 15 KOs) comes back to action against Hernan Cortez and gorgeous model/boxer Monica “La Intocable” Henao faces an opponent to be confirmed.