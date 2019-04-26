2012 Olympic female flyweight medalist Marlen Esparza (6-0, 1 KOs) returned to the ring after the birth of her first child to take an eight round unanimous decision over Jhosep Vizcaino (8-9, 3 KOs). Scores were 80-72 across the board.

Welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (13-0, 8 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision against Shoki Sakai (23-10-2, 13 KOs). Scores were 97-03, 99-91, 97-93.

Super lightweight Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed (24-2, 13 KOs) scored a second round KO over Yardley Armenta Cruz (25-14, 15 KOs).