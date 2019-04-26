Unbeaten Greek prospect Andreas Katzourakis (3-0, 3 KOs) takes a big step up in class tonight against former Season Two “Contender” series star Walter Wright (17-5, 8 KOs) at the Quiet Cannon Country Club, in Montebello, California. Katzourakis weighed in at 160 and Wright at 156.

Katzourakis is being moved on the fast track as obvious by his opponent selection. Wright was world ranked last year following his upset of unbeaten Marc DeLuca.

“It’s going to be an outstanding night of boxing. I have had some of the top boxers past and present fight here on my shows at The Quiet Cannon. The events are fan friendly and not a bad seat in the house. You never know what popular figure boxing or non who may attend. General admission is a fair $55 for all you get to see. I look forward to seeing you there,” said promoter Ed Holmes/All Star Boxing.

Rounding out the undercard will be unbeaten Georgian amateur standout Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, locals Martin Saldana, Alexis De Luna, Arturo Santana, and more in separate bouts. Tickets can be purchased by calling 323 816 6200.