By Bob Caico

Gerffred Ngayot and Alex Castellano of Buffalo won their 4-round bouts in Erie PA Saturday night. Ngayot who trains at the Buffalo Boxing Club improved to 4-0 scoring his 3rd KO over David Boria (0-2). Castellano of Victory Boxing raised his record to 5-1 with a unanimous decision win from Deron Smith (0-6-2).

A sell out crowd enjoyed a dozen MMA Fights followed by four professional boxing bouts outdoors of the BayFront Convention Center. Ernie Bizzarro of Bizzarro Promotions brought the combat sports back to Erie and the fans didn’t disappoint and left after watching a great night of fisticuffs.

Anthony Bizzarro of Erie, the newest member of the fighting Bizzarro family made his pro debut by taking a unanimous decision over Robert Presley who was also making his debut.

Jeremiah Yeager of Erie evened his record to 1-1 by stopping Ivan Hernandez (2-6-1) of Dunkirk.