By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

Promoter Vick Green and his longtime matchmaker Aaron Rodriguez brought Pulse Boxing & Entertainment to Bert’s Warehouse & Entertainment complex in Detroit. Pulse Boxing was able to show off their top prospects in front of a roaring crowd on Friday night.

Featherweight Cameran Pankey made quick work of DeShawn Kennedy (2-8, 2 KOs). Early in the 1st round, a left body shot thrown by Pankey dropped Kennedy. The knockdown should have been able to be recovered from, but Kennedy spent time trying to pick up his mouthpiece, ignoring the count. Kennedy was counted out, giving the 1:48 KO victory in the 1st Round to Pankey, who improved to (6-0, 4 KOs). Pankey, known as “The Fighting Pride of Pontiac, Michigan” appears to have a bright future in the sport. In his post fight interview, he mentioned how his dad passed away a few years earlier, and how it was his dad’s birthday that night. He asked the crowd to wish his dad a happy birthday, while dedicating his fight to his late father.

The co-main event had Ramsey Beard (1-0-1) vs pro debut Jason Chavez (0-0-1). Chavez pressed the whole fight, after backing Beard up. Beard was able to land some shots. But in the 4th and final round, Chavez came forward and landed more than Beard. The scorecards read (39-37-Beard, 38-38, 38-38) for a Majority Draw in the welterweight contest.

A loud and supportive crowd for welterweight Davontae Kirk helped the local favorite to defeat a tough Jeremy Balboa (0-1). Kirk (4-0, 3 KOs) was able to knock down Balboa, as he moved in with a right. The right produced a quick recovery by Balboa. Kirk dominated the rest of the fight, but admitted how tough his opponent was in a post fight interview with ring announcer Pete Trevino. Kirk won easily by UD (40-35, 40-35, 40-35).

Heavyweight Marcus Maulding (3-4, 3 KOs), who is always a tough fight, dominated over Victor Jones (0-2). I do not recall Jones even being able to get a punch off as Maulding smothered him. He threw everything at Jones in his punch arsenal. All it took was one knockdown by Maulding for him to win by knockout at the :43 second mark of the 1st round.