Mikhalkin defeats Satybaldiev in Moscow WBC #12 light heavyweight Igor Mikhalkin (25-3, 11 KOs), fighting on two weeks notice, scored a ten round unanimous decision over Dilmurod Satybaldiev (13-3, 4 KOs) on Saturday at the Soviet Wings Universal Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. The 37-year-old Mikhalkin claimed the CIS Commonwealth belt.

