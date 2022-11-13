WBC #12 light heavyweight Igor Mikhalkin (25-3, 11 KOs), fighting on two weeks notice, scored a ten round unanimous decision over Dilmurod Satybaldiev (13-3, 4 KOs) on Saturday at the Soviet Wings Universal Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. The 37-year-old Mikhalkin claimed the CIS Commonwealth belt.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.