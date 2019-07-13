Lightweight David Alegria (10-2, 6 KOs) upset former two-time world challenger Eduardo Escobedo (34-6, 24 KOs) in the eight round co-feature on Friday night . Alegria dropped Escobedo in round four with a body shot. The official scores were 78-73 all in favor to Algeria for the unanimous decision.

In an excellent six round super lightweight opener, Luis Ramos defeated former world title challenger Victor Zaleta by six round decision. Ramos dropped Zaleta twice in round one. Zaleta stunned Ramos in round five but Ramos stayed on his feet and closed the fight strong. Gutsy effort by Zaleta who had not fought in nearly six years. 57-55, 58-54, 58-54.