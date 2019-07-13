Statement from Washington State Department of Licensing Spokesperson Gigi Zenk: “Benjamin Flores was not medically cleared to compete.”

Statement from Salita Promotions regarding Otto Wallin vs. B.J. Flores heavyweight fight: ”As part of the licensing process in the state of Washington, the doctor appointed by the boxing commission to oversee tonight’s event reviewed medical tests and determined that B.J. Flores would not be medically cleared to compete. Based on that opinion, Washington State Department of Licensing spokesperson Gigi Zenk notified Salita Promotions this afternoon that they would not issue B.J. Flores a license to fight against Otto Wallin tonight. Due to medical privacy requirements we are unable to provide further information at this time.”