February 24, 2018

Results from Atlantic City

By John DiSanto at ringside

Philly junior lightweight Donald Smith, 6-0, 3 KOs, blanked Jersey City’s Andrew Bentley, 3-3, over four rounds to win a unanimous decision. All three official scores were 40-36.

In a scheduled six round cruiserweight fight, Brooklyn-based Frederic Julan, 9-0, 7 KOs, scored a third round knockdown of Puerto Rican Edgar Perez, 7-24, 3 KOs, and won by TKO at the end of that round (3:00) when Perez quit in his corner before the fourth.

Atlantic City Haitian Osnel Charles, 12-18-1, 2 KOs, and Laquan Lewis of Wyandanch, NY, 2-9, 2 KOs, traded knockdowns in round two, but it was Charles who eventually won the lively battle by TKO in the fourth and final round of a junior welterweight contest. Referee Eric Dali stopped the fight at 33 seconds of round four.

Eduardo Flores of Ecuador, 26-29-4, 15 KOs, and Tommy Rainone of Farmingdale, NY, 26-8-3, 6 KOs, fought to an eight-round split decision draw. The official scores were 78-74 (Flores), 77-75 (Rainone) and 76-76.

In a four-round junior middleweight bout, Ernesto Perez, 1-0, made a successful pro debut against Steve Moore of Orange, NJ, 0-3. The Vineland, NJ boxer won by unanimous decision, 40-36 and 39-37 twice.

In the opening bout at the Showboat Atlantic City, Vanderlay Miranda, of Marseille, France, 1-3, 1 KO, upset Baltimore junior welterweight Jahmal Dyer, 4-1, 2 KOs. Dyer built an early lead, but Miranda rallied in the fourth and final round to score a TKO at 2:14. There were no knockdowns, but referee Benjy Esteves stepped in when Miranda badly staggered Dyer.

