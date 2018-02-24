Results from The Forum

By Miguel Maravilla and Rocky Morales at ringside

Paramount’s Pedro Duran (16-0-3, 13 KOs) and Enrique Tinoco (16-5-4, 12 KOs) of Tijuana battled to a draw in a scheduled eight round lightweight bout. Judges scored the bout 77-75 for Duran, 76-76 and 76-76.

Anahi Torres (17-17-1, 12KO) captured the women’s WBC International light flyweight title with a questionable unanimous decision over previously undefeated Louisa Hawton (7-1, 3KO) in an eight round title fight. Hawton, hailing from Perth, Australia, pressed the action and landed the cleaner and crisper punches against Torres who had her moments but who was largely backing up. Perhaps somewhat of a “hometown decision” for Torres who hails from Mexico City, also the headquarters of the WBC. Scores were unanimous 77-75, 79-73, 77-75 and there was no protest from Hawton who just seemed happy to be included and happy for the opportunity to fight outside Australia.

In the opening bout from the Forum in Inglewood, California, featherweight Mario Ramos (4-0, 4KOs) of San Diego made quick work of Oscar Eduardo Quezada (7-6, 4 KOs) stopping him in the first round a scheduled six round bout. The bout was stopped at 2:19.