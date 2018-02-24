February 24, 2018

Dalakian beats Viloria for WBA flyweight title

By Rocky Morales at ringside

Artem Dalakian (16-0, 11KO) captured the vacant WBA Flyweight title with an impressive performance over four-time world champion, Brian “Hawaiian Punch” Viloria (38-6, 22KO) on Saturday night at the Forum in Los Angeles. The younger, 30-year-old Dalakian outboxed Viloria the entire time and proved to be too quick and elusive for the 37-year-old to catch. Dalakian really left no doubt as he not only proved hard to hit but also landed a number of hard power punches, as well. Dalakian hurt Viloria badly in the eleventh round and left him a bloody mess after opening a gash on his forehead with an elbow. By scores of 118-109 on all three scorecards, Dalakian wins the title vacated by Kazuto Ioka and shows himself a force to be reckoned with in the flyweight division and a potential opponent in a flyweight unification bout for the winner of the Nietes vs Reveco.

Dalakian stated, “I’m very proud to be the newest champion from Ukraine. I knew I was hurting him the whole fight. I want to unify with any of the other world champions. I loved fighting in the United States and I can’t want to come back and fight in Los Angeles.”

Viloria commented, “It was a tough fight, real tough guy, kept his distance. I could never get inside like I wanted to. The headbutt really made me woozy.”

Results from Atlantic City
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.