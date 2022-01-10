Resultados desde Argentina El súper welter Cristian “Azteca” Ayala (7-1-1, 3 KOs) derrotó a Nicolás “El Elegante” Andino (16-3-1, 2 KOs) por contundente nocaut en el segundo asalto la noche del sábado en el Palacio de Los Deportes en Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ayala derribó a Andino en el primer round y terminó el trabajo en el segundo round para reclamar el cinturón Fedelatin de la AMB. El WBC extiende el período de negociación de Fury-Whyte Trevor Bryan estará en evento de DKP del 29 de enero

