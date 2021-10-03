Resultados desde Argentina El evento principal de peso mediano a 10 asaltos el sábado por la noche vio al invicto Juan Manuel Taborda (16-0-1, 9 KOs) de Argentina empatar con su compatriota Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida (17-1-1, 9 KOs). La pelea llena de acción vio a ambos peleadores tener sus momentos y ninguno de los peleadores parecía molesto por la decisión. Los puntajes oficiales fueron 96-94 Bastida, 97-93 Taborda y 95-95. Taborda retuvo su cinturón latino de la Organización Mundial de Boxeo y Bastida mantuvo su título medio sudamericano. TyC Sports televisó el evento. El ex campeón Títere Vázquez vence a Flores y gana el Fedelatin AMB

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

