WBO super middleweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Jesse “Hollywood” Hart will do it again on Friday, December 14 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Zurdo, who will make the fifth defense of his world title, won their first fight by unanimous decision. Ramirez-Hart 2 and a soon-to-be announced co-feature will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States.

“This will be a good fight. I feel better prepared than the first time and even more convinced that I will finish him,” Ramirez said.