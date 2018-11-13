22-year-old prospect Antonio Vargas returns home to fight for his first title as a professional this Friday, November 16 at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Vargas (8-0, 3 KOs) a former Rio 2016 US Olympian will face Jorge “El Wero” Perez (12-5-1, 4 KOs) of Covina California for the vacant Jr. NABF Bantamweight title in a bout schedule for 8 rounds.

In the main event top flyweight contender Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (21-2-1, 12 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico will put his ranking and NABO title on the line against two time world title challenger Juan “Pinky” Alejo (24-5-1, 14 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico in about schedule for 10 rounds. Also Christian “Macho Time” Camacho (7-1, 1 KO) son of the legendary Hector “Macho” Camacho returns to the Osceola Heritage Park to face Isaac Cerda (6-2, 1 KO) in another Puerto Rico Vs Mexico clash schedule for 6 rounds in the featherweight division.

4 more bouts are schedule, first bell at 8:00 PM. Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.comor www.ohpark.com. All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Telemundo Deportes and Experience Kissimmee is presenting the show. The Vargas-Perez fight is in association with Top Rank Boxing. Main event will be televised live on Telemundo at 11:35 PM.