Quigg: They made a mistake picking me

“I respect all fighters,” says British former WBA super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg, who is challenging WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez on Saturday at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.



“I respect Oscar as a fighter. I respect his trainer (Manny Robles). This is a voluntary defense. They didn’t have to pick me, so it shows that they want to fight the best. But, they definitely made a mistake picking me.”

Quigg will be making his U.S. debut.

“When you’re in that ring, it’s one-on-one,” he said. “Whether all the fans are cheering for him or all the fans are cheering for me, at the end of the day, what has to be done is what’s in the ring. I look forward to coming out and everybody booing. They can boo me in, but they’ll definitely be cheering when I leave the ring.”