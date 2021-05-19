Unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Bryan “The Hunter” Polaco (4-0, 3 KOs) of Puerto Rico is determined to make name for himself in the professional ranks. He turned professional in 2020 signing with Felix Tuto Zabala Jr (All Star Boxing) after a decorated amateur career of well over 200 fights. The 6 ‘2 southpaw Polaco fought 4 times during the pandemic winning all but one inside the distance. He will fight on the undercard of this Friday’s Telemundo card at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC Auditorium,in Tampa, Florida.

When did you start boxing?

I am 23 years old now and began boxing at 10.

You started quite young. What made you stick with it?

Boxing got my attention early because it is much different from team sports. Winning or losing will be on you at the end. I was and still am very passionate about boxing. I want to show that I have what it takes to do big things in boxing and bring joy to my family, Puerto Rico, and fans of boxing worldwide.

What was the extent of your amateur career?

I had a lot of successes in my amateur career winning many awards. I had alot of fights. My final record was 179 wins and 44 losses.

Puerto Rico has a long history of successful fighters and world champions. Who was one of your favorite Puerto Rican fighters?

Hector “Macho” Camacho. He really knew how to entertain the fans and put on exciting performances.

You’re still in your first year of boxing professionally and already are headed into your 5th pro fight. How are you adjusting to the pro game?

I spend a lot of time training in the gym and I believe I am talented. All Star Boxing gave me a chance to be a part of their promotional team and I am thankful to them that I am fighting often and I am taking advantage of this opportunity.

How would you best describe your style of fighting?

I have the ability to hit and not get hit. My style can be very frustrating for opponents due to my lateral movement. At the same time I can stop and drop or even KO my opponent at any moment as I have good power.

Where does your nickname “The Hunter” come from?

It comes from a phrase of mine from my youth. I have always been constantly hunting for my dreams to comes to become a reality.

What are your immediate goals in boxing?

I want to establish myself as the #1 prospect to watch out for at 154.