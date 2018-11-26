November 26, 2018
Boxing News

Puerto Rican prospects in tough Saturday

By Robert Coster

Puerto Rican promoter “Fresh Production Boxing” are known for testing their young prospects against more experienced and touted opponents. Such will be the case on December 1 in Catano, Puerto Rico as jr lightweight prospect Alfredo”Ojo” Santiago (10-0, 3 KOs) will take a giant leap in his young career when he faces former WBA world featherweight champion Jonathan Victor Barros (41-6-1, 22 KOs) of Argentina.

Also, up-and-coming local bantamweight Jonathan Lopez (4-0, 3 KOs), a former amateur star, will battle former WBA interim world champion Jose “Torito ” Rodriguez (32-7,19 KOs) of Mexico, a boxer with almost 10 times the amount of fights than his young rival.

Featherweight Abimael Ortiz (6-0-1, 4 KOs) will be tackling Alexis Santiago (21-6-1, 8 KOs) from Arizona.

Four more fights are scheduled on this competitive boxing card.

