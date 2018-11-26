By Robert Coster

Puerto Rican promoter “Fresh Production Boxing” are known for testing their young prospects against more experienced and touted opponents. Such will be the case on December 1 in Catano, Puerto Rico as jr lightweight prospect Alfredo”Ojo” Santiago (10-0, 3 KOs) will take a giant leap in his young career when he faces former WBA world featherweight champion Jonathan Victor Barros (41-6-1, 22 KOs) of Argentina.

Also, up-and-coming local bantamweight Jonathan Lopez (4-0, 3 KOs), a former amateur star, will battle former WBA interim world champion Jose “Torito ” Rodriguez (32-7,19 KOs) of Mexico, a boxer with almost 10 times the amount of fights than his young rival.

Featherweight Abimael Ortiz (6-0-1, 4 KOs) will be tackling Alexis Santiago (21-6-1, 8 KOs) from Arizona.

Four more fights are scheduled on this competitive boxing card.