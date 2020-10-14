October 14, 2020
Promoter Jose Rafael Lantigua Passes

By Robert Coster

PapinJose Rafael Lantigua, a top boxing promoter and manager in the Dominican Republic, passed away last Friday at the age of 62. “Papin,” as he was commonly known by his friends, was a well-loved figure in the local boxing scene. A successful businessman, Lantigua got involved in boxing solely motivated by his love of the Sweet Science. Over two decades, he promoted over a hundred cards under the banner of “Domini Boxing Promotion.”

“Papin” put up cards in the popular neighborhoods of the capital city of Santo Domingo because he wanted the youth of the barrios to get involved in boxing and into a positive track. “I want to get youngsters out of the streets and provide them with a scope in life” he would say.

Papin Lantigua also managed the careers of top Dominican boxers like former world champion Rafael Torres, Hector Julio Avila, Rafael Ortiz, Narciso Rodriguez.

May he Rest in Peace.

