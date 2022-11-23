Tensions were high on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles as a massive crowd of Southern California media attended the final press conference for ‘Battle of the Best’ Tuesday afternoon with #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (23-0-1, 20 KOs), of La Puente, CA and #2 Ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs), of New Orleans, LA coming face-to-face for one of the final times ahead of their highly anticipated battle for the WBC Super lightweight world title set for this Saturday night at ‘The War Grounds’ Dignity Health Sports Park.

Jose Zepeda: “Prograis is going to be very surprised by my power and speed. We’re both going to fight the way we’ve been fighting. He hits hard, I hit hard and both of us are desperate to win which will make for a great fight. Both of us have a lot of heart and we both are looking for a real fight to settle this. I had two previous opportunities to win a world title and I truly believe this is the best version of me for this fight.”

Regis Prograis: “He said he’s 100% after the car accident so I don’t want to hear any excuses after the fight. I’m ready to dominate for 12 rounds. I’m going to dominate and I’m not worried about anything else…I just feel like I’m on another level than him, skill-wise. I have more experience and I’ve been at the top already. If you compare strength, power, chin, stamina, speed, defense, I feel like I win every time. Every category, it’s me. He’s been hurt, he’s been dropped a bunch of times. I’ve never been hurt and I destroy people.”