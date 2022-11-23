Super lightweight Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) is a solid 4:1 favorite over Jose “Chon” Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC 140lb world title on Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Prograis opened at -200 and has been getting steady backing from bettors.

In the other fights of interest on the $59.99 PPV telecast, unbeaten junior middleweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (17-0, 13 KOs) is a whopping 30:1 favorite over Juan Carlos Abreu (25-6-1, 23 KOs) and 2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir “The Big Uzbek” Jalolov, (11-0, 11 KOs) is 50:1 against Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs).