The undercard is set for the $39.99 BLK Prime PPV fight between Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to make her U.S. boxing debut against MMA fighter Gabrielle Holloway (0-0) in the co-main event special feature attraction.
Other bouts:
Ten rounds – Featherweight
Arnold Khegai (18-1-1, 11 KOs) vs. Eduardo Baez (21-3-2, 7 KOs)
Six Rounds – Heavyweight
Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Dajuan Calloway (5-1, 5 KOs)
Eight Rounds – Light Heavyweight
Steven Nelson (17-0, 14 KOs) vs. James Ballard (10-4, 3 KOs)
Wow, all one is paying for is the Main Event in this PPV; if one chooses to pay. I see a theme of women’s fights being thrown in as a co-main event on some recent PPV cards. No thanks. Different times…
Not buying as this is NOT the fight I want to see Crawford in! I’m still Salty as Hell!!! Funny how the Prograis fight tomorrow is $60??!!
“co-main event special feature attraction.” Waste of time by any other name.
$39.99 should be the price for a good seat at the fight…lol!!!!
“Cyborg” is the co-main?? Hahah great move you made Bud!
So Bud has resorted to putting sideshows on his cards now, impressive