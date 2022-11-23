The undercard is set for the $39.99 BLK Prime PPV fight between Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to make her U.S. boxing debut against MMA fighter Gabrielle Holloway (0-0) in the co-main event special feature attraction.

Other bouts:

Ten rounds – Featherweight

Arnold Khegai (18-1-1, 11 KOs) vs. Eduardo Baez (21-3-2, 7 KOs)

Six Rounds – Heavyweight

Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Dajuan Calloway (5-1, 5 KOs)

Eight Rounds – Light Heavyweight

Steven Nelson (17-0, 14 KOs) vs. James Ballard (10-4, 3 KOs)