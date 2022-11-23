Super middleweight contenders Zach Parker and John Ryder will collide in a 12-round main event for the WBO interim 168lb world title this Saturday, Nov. 26, at The O2 in London. This high-stakes showdown pits two of the UK’s top fighters, with the winner in pole position to earn a super fight with undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez in 2023.

Parker-Ryder and undercard contests will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) is a former British super middleweight champion who has been waiting patiently for a signature fight. He was supposed to fight Demetrius Andrade, but the American standout pulled out of a proposed May date with an injury and then declined the fight following a purse bid in September.

The out-of-the-ring drama has sidelined Parker for more than a year, as he hasn’t fought since last November’s fourth-round stoppage over Marcus Morrison. Parker has knocked out five straight foes since winning the British title over Darryll Williams via split decision in November 2018.

Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs), from London, has won three bouts since a highly controversial decision loss to Callum Smith for the WBA super middleweight world title. He is coming off an upset split decision win over former middleweight world champion Danny Jacobs in February.

In other streaming action on ESPN+:

Hamzah Sheeraz (16-0, 12 KOs) vs. River Wilson-Bent (13-1-1, 6 KOs), 12 Rounds, Sheeraz’s WBC Silver & Vacant Commonwealth Middleweight Titles

Dennis McCann (13-0, 7 KOs) vs. Joe Ham (17-3, 6 KOs), 12 Rounds, Vacant Commonwealth Junior Featherweight Title

Sam Noakes (9-0, 9 KOs) vs. Calvin McCord (12-0, 2 KOs), 12 Rounds, Noakes’ WBC International Silver & Vacant Commonwealth Lightweight Titles

Pierce O’Leary (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. Emmanuel Mungandjela (16-3-1, 7 KOs), 10 Rounds, Vacant WBC International Super Lightweight title