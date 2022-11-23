By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #1, IBF #2, WBO #7 middleweight Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) outpointed Sydney-based Italian Danilo Creati (8-1, 1 KO) over ten rounds in a lackluster bout at the Aware Theatre, Sydney, NSW, Australia, on Wednesday night televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sport Pay-Per-View. Zerafa was content to exchange long-range punches with the inexperienced Creati, and at no point in the bout was Creati in danger of visiting the canvas. At the conclusion of ten rounds, scores were 99-91, 98-93, 98-92 all for Zerafa.

Zerafa said afterward, “Creati was tricky and he was awkward. I took the fight on four weeks’ notice and my team is in America but full credit to Team Ellis.“

In other action, Australian heavyweight contender and Rugby league legend Paul Gallen (15-2-1, 8 KOs) outscored Justin Hodges (5-3, 2 KOs) over six rounds. Both Gallen and Hodges exchanged accurate left jabs in all the rounds but Gallen also connected with effective body punches and after six action rounds scores were 59-55, 60-54, 60-54. The 41-year-old Gallen announced his retirement after the bout.

MtDruitt-based light heavyweight southpaw Paulo Aokuso (3-0, 3 KOs) stopped Peru-born David Zegarra (35-9-1, 22 KOs) at 1:48 of round two in a scheduled ten. The import also visited the canvas in round one. Aokuso captured the WBA Oceana title. Zegarra had taken Julio Cesar Chavez Jr the ten round distance in 2021.

Heavyweight Sio Suia Taukeioho (1-0) dropped Jaiman Lowe (0-2) in round two of their scheduled four round bout and at the conclusion, scores were all for Taukeiaho 40-35, 40-35, 39-36. Taukeiaho is trained by Hall of Famer Johnny Lewis and Jason Lang.

Melbourne-based welterweight Joel Taylor (9-0, 4 KOs) and Ty Telford (8-2-1, 4 KOs) went toe-to-toe from round one in a scheduled ten round contest with the vacant Australian title up for grabs. Taylor rocked Telford in round three when he connected with power head shots. Telford responded in round four, connecting with solid combinations that had Taylor cut. Round five was a seesaw round that had both boxers in trouble from head shots. The corner of Telford retired their charge at the conclusion of round six to save him from further punishment. Taylor was crowned new Australian welterweight champion.

Heavyweight southpaw Liam Talivaa (3-0, 2 KOs) outscored Louis Marsters (2-4, 2 KOs) over four rounds. Talivaa dropped Marsters in round one then hit his opponent while he was on the canvas which caused the referee John Gauchi to give him a warning. Talivaa stayed in control, throwing accurate combinations in the remaining rounds and at the conclusion scores were 40-35, 40-35, 40-35 for Talivaa.

Blacktown-based super welterweight Koen Mazoudier (11-2, 4 KOs) edged Wade Ryan (20-11, 7 KOs) over eight rounds in a competitive bout. Southpaw Ryan was the aggressor and Mazoudier boxed skillfully showing good mobility. Ryan was cut on the cheek by a round three head clash and in round four Ryan was warned by referee Les Fear for hitting on back of the head. Scores for Mazoudier were 77-76, 77-75, 77-75.

Promoters George and Matt Rose of No Limit Boxing.

Commentators Ben Damon, Jeff Fenech, Jeff Horn, Paul Kent.