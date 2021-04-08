Pro boxing invades Vero Beach Christy Martin Promotions is hosting a black tie boxing fundraiser to bring awareness to domestic violence on Saturday at The Rustica in Vero Beach, Florida. Tix are $250 and the card will be streamed live by ldltv.com. Lots of developing talent on the card, including unbeaten heavyweight Mike Balogun (16-0, 12 KOs) who faces Keith Barr (20-13-1, 8 KOs). Harris-Sandoval IBF eliminator on May 14 Ring City announces April 22 undercard

