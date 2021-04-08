April 8, 2021
Boxing News

Harris-Sandoval IBF eliminator on May 14

Jay Harris (18-1, 9 KOs) will take on Ricardo Sandoval (18-1, 13 KOs) in a final eliminator for the IBF flyweight title on May 14 at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England. The card will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the U.S. Harris recently. went the distance with WBC champ Julio Cesar Martinez in a world title bid, while Sandoval enters with five straight knockout wins.

The winner of the bout will be the mandatory challenger for the IBF flyweight title, which is being contested later this month as Moruti Mthalane defends his belt against Sunny Edwards.

>