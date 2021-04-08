April 8, 2021
Ring City announces April 22 undercard

Ring City USA today announced the undercard matchups for its April 22 event from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. and live on NBCSN. The co-main is a women’s featherweight world title bout between WBA world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-10-2, 19 KOs) and Erika Cruz Hernandez (12-1, 3 KOs). Also featured are undefeated junior welterweight prospects Juan Pablo ‘El Pivi’ Romero (13-0, 9 KOs) vs. Jonathan ‘Thunder’ Navarro (17-0, 9 KOs).

The show is headlined by the previously announced heavyweight clash between undefeated contenders Jermaine Franklin (20-0, 13 KOs) and Stephan Shaw (14-0, 10 KOs). Bonus undercard action will stream live around the world on Twitch. Armed Forces Network Europe and Pacific will also make the broadcast available to U.S. Forces serving overseas on AFN TV.

  • Solid card — two fights featuring undefeated prospects against each other and a world title fight in between. Thoroughly enjoying Ring City’s output.

