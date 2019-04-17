By Robert Coster

Guatemala has a history of producing good amateurs but no professional boxing. This has now changed as the Central American nation has already hosted two pro cards this year. On February 2nd, Promoters Bobby Rodriguez and Pinolero Boxing from Nicaragua put on a card in the country’s capital city with boxers from Central America and Mexico.



On April 6th, Latin Arms Promotion from Las Vegas offered an eleven bout card (with two American boxers) to local boxing fans. Along with TV, in front of a crowd of about 1,500 fans, up and coming Alexander Mejia (Nicaragua) retained his WBA Fedelatin jr featherweight title in the main event fight. The big attraction however was local son, 23 year-old Lester Martinez making his pro debut against former world champion Ricardo Mayorga who, in typical fashion, trashed-talked plenty before the fight. Martinez, a former amateur star (AIBA Youth world champion, Central American champion) displayed good power, pummeling the faded Nicaraguan former world titlist and forcing a stoppage in the second round. With movie actor good looks, evident skill and power, Lester Martinez, who is fighting in the super-middleweight class, is one to be watched and will be able to draw even larger crowds in his home country.