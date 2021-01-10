Presentan Salón de la Fama del Boxeo de Florida Clase 2021 El anuncio de la Clase del Salón de la Fama del Boxeo de Florida de 2021 y la gran inauguración del Museo FBHOF se llevaron a cabo el sábado en el New SJC Boxing Gym en Fort Myers, Florida. BOXEADORES

Antonio Tarver

Glen Johnson

Jameel McCline

Danny Santiago

* Frankie Randall

Marcel Clay

Danny Sanchez ENTRENADORES

Orlando Cuellar

Luis Camacho PROMOTORES

Terry Trekas HISTORIANOS

Carole Myer MEDIOS

Arcadio Castro Jr.

Brad Berkwitt PARTICIPANTES

Rodolfo Aguilar

Walter “Butch” Flansburg

Orlando Fernandez

* Charley “Doc” Williams FUNCIONARIOS / COMISIÓN

Alex Levin

John Birmingham

Richard Green PREMIO AL LOGRO ESPECIAL

Steve Harris

Joey Orduna PREMIO AL LOGRO DE POR VIDA

Bob Nicholson * Fallecido (18 vivos, 2 fallecidos) + 3 premios especiales Canelo nombrado Boxeador del Año de la AMB

