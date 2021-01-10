El anuncio de la Clase del Salón de la Fama del Boxeo de Florida de 2021 y la gran inauguración del Museo FBHOF se llevaron a cabo el sábado en el New SJC Boxing Gym en Fort Myers, Florida.
BOXEADORES
Antonio Tarver
Glen Johnson
Jameel McCline
Danny Santiago
* Frankie Randall
Marcel Clay
Danny Sanchez
ENTRENADORES
Orlando Cuellar
Luis Camacho
PROMOTORES
Terry Trekas
HISTORIANOS
Carole Myer
MEDIOS
Arcadio Castro Jr.
Brad Berkwitt
PARTICIPANTES
Rodolfo Aguilar
Walter “Butch” Flansburg
Orlando Fernandez
* Charley “Doc” Williams
FUNCIONARIOS / COMISIÓN
Alex Levin
John Birmingham
Richard Green
PREMIO AL LOGRO ESPECIAL
Steve Harris
Joey Orduna
PREMIO AL LOGRO DE POR VIDA
Bob Nicholson
* Fallecido (18 vivos, 2 fallecidos) + 3 premios especiales