January 9, 2021
Boxing News

Presentan Salón de la Fama del Boxeo de Florida Clase 2021

Foto: Comunicaciones LatinBox

El anuncio de la Clase del Salón de la Fama del Boxeo de Florida de 2021 y la gran inauguración del Museo FBHOF se llevaron a cabo el sábado en el New SJC Boxing Gym en Fort Myers, Florida.

BOXEADORES
Antonio Tarver
Glen Johnson
Jameel McCline
Danny Santiago
* Frankie Randall
Marcel Clay
Danny Sanchez

ENTRENADORES
Orlando Cuellar
Luis Camacho

PROMOTORES
Terry Trekas

HISTORIANOS
Carole Myer

MEDIOS
Arcadio Castro Jr.
Brad Berkwitt

PARTICIPANTES
Rodolfo Aguilar
Walter “Butch” Flansburg
Orlando Fernandez
* Charley “Doc” Williams

FUNCIONARIOS / COMISIÓN
Alex Levin
John Birmingham
Richard Green

PREMIO AL LOGRO ESPECIAL
Steve Harris
Joey Orduna

PREMIO AL LOGRO DE POR VIDA
Bob Nicholson

* Fallecido (18 vivos, 2 fallecidos) + 3 premios especiales

